LAGOS-LIKE CONCRETE ROADS TO START ROLLING IN COURTESY OF DANGOTE CEMENT – MILUPI

Yesterday morning, we had the honour of welcoming Mr Vipul Agrawal, the Country Manager for Dangote Zambia, to Infrastructure House, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

We started by thanking Mr Agrawal for having facilitated our recent trip to Dangote Group of Companies in Lagos,

Nigeria, and the highly-successful meeting we held with the Chairman, Mr Aliko Dangote.

We shared with the delegation from Dangote Zambia that the concrete roads we saw during our visit to Lagos, and which are being constructed by Dangote Group of Companies, are of good quality standard.

As the Ministry responsible for roads, we want to engage Dangote Zambia and see how we can benefit from their noteworthy expertise in the construction of concrete roads, this time across Zambia.