LAMECK BANDA INVOLVED IN LECCE’S DRAW TO EXTEND WINLESS RUN TO TEN GAMES.

Zambian winger Lameck Banda played 63 minutes of the match for U.S Lecce who were held to a 1-1 draw against Bologna in a Serie A match on Sunday to extend their winless run to 10 games.

Lecce have now drawn three games in a row in Italian Serie A, with today’s draw coming at the back of a 2-2 draw against Verona after another draw with a similar scoreline against AC Milan.

Banda’s side last time recorded a victory in September in a 1-0 win over Genoa at home. Since then, they have dropped on the log standing from 4th to 12th with 16 points from 14 games they have played so far.

Banda hasn’t had a good run after his injury earlier into the season, and he has only contributed with one goal to his name in a 2-2 draw against AC Milan. He has three assists in 10 games he has played.

He will be hoping they can return to winning ways with his side when they travel to Empoli on December 11th for a League fixture.-Zed Sport