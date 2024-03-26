LANDLORD IN COURT FOR SÔDOMY

A six–year-old boy of Chipata Motel Township has testified in Chipata Magistrates Court that his mother’s landlord sodomised him ten times before the mother discovered the alleged abuse.

This is in a matter Damiano Phiri, 37, is accused of sodomising his tenant’s son while the mother, a teacher, was away working.

This is said to have happened in February in Chipata, when Phiri went against the order of nature.

When the matter came up yesterday before Chipata resident magistrate Destiny Kalusopa, the victim told court that the landlord had sodomised him on ten occasions.

“It was not the first time he was doing it. He did bad manners to me for ten times before I told mummy,” he said.

Zambia Daily Mail