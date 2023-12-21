LANDS MINISTER URGED TO RETRACT STATEMENT ON GIVING PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT TO UPND MEMBERS IN LAND ALLOCATION

By Patricia Male

Transparency International Zambia -TIZ- is calling on lands Minister Elijah Muchima to retract a statement attributed to him where he said government pledges preferential treatment for poor members of the UPND in land allocation, citing their alleged marginalization under the Patriotic Front regime.

TIZ has strongly condemned the minister’s statement and is urging the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to adhere rigorously to established procedures for land allocation that ensure equitable access for all citizens.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has also urged the UPND, to resist the normalization of divisive practices and uphold the principles of impartiality and equal opportunity in the allocation of land.

Mr. Nyambe notes that this divisive precedent of allocating land based on partisan affiliations represents a concerning deviation from sound land administration principles.

He has reminded the UPND administration that what was wrong under the PF regime is still wrong now, and there is no justification for continuing whatever anomalies were taking place previously.

