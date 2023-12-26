Latest Alleged Kakubo Corruption: My Take- Sinkamba

Sinkamba Peter Writes:

LATEST ALLEGED KAKUBO CORRUPTION: MY TAKE

Social media is today awash with a story that PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has summoned his Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister, Stanley Kakubo to explain the allegations leveled against him over the money he collected from a Chinese Mining firm.

According to sources close to Kakubo’s activities, President Hichilema is broken over the video circulating on social media of Kakubo getting money from a Chinese.

It is alleged that Kakubo also collected a Mercedes Benz X Class ADE6952ZM as part of the payment amounting to $200,00o for a transaction involving his company sale of its mining interests in a named company.

The transaction papers are not on a headed letter but merely some pages appearing to have been torn from a notebook. It is not clear whether the transaction was later perfected using official company documents. It is also not clear whether the company truly belonged to Kakubo or not. Further, it clear whether the Chinese in question has since taken over Kakubo’s interests in the mine or was conned. Lastly, it not clear whether the transaction has been reported to any law enforcement agency by the Chinese is question.

Under the circumstances, it can not be deduced authoritatively that Kakubo committed a crime or not.

However, if indeed owns a company that Kakubo genuinely posseses mining interest for sale, and indeed sold to the Chinese in question, I do not think that there is a corruption issue. I also do not think that Kakubo breached the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct.

Perhaps, if the paperwork displayed was not formalised, and appropriate tax obligations paid per statutory requirements, then the notorious proceeds of crime provisions can be triggered.

Like I indicated in my previous posts, alizednot conned by Kakubo, Zambians, whether ordinary or in leadership need to be entrepreneurs within the provisions of the law. And should be encouraged to do so by everyone of us.

It is so disheartening to not that today, there are more millionaires and billionaires in Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, DRC, than we do in Zambia. In fact, there is not even on billionaire in Zambia. Yet, in 1970s and 1980s, none of these countries could be compared to Zambia in terms of millionaire, all because of our petty jealousies, also known as Pull Him/Her Down (PHD).

Since 1991, the thrust of successive governments has been to implement the repugnant PHD policy. Almost all millionaires that we had, had their wealth grabbed or deliberately annihilated using State agencies, and wield of sheer political power. Today, we are a shadow of ourselves in terms of millionaires.

My heart bleeds when I see colleagues like Joseph Malanji subjected to the notorious proceeds of crime.