Latest Forbes global top 10 rich list

1. Bernard Arnault – owner of fashion and cosmetics giant LVMH’s with $233 billion wealth.

2. Elon Musk – EV vehicles Tesla and Social media X (formerly Twitter) owner with wealth of $195 billion

3. Jeff Bezos – Online store Amazon owner with wealth of $194 billion.

4. Mark Zuckerberg – founder of social media giant Facebook with wealth of $177 billion

5. Larry Ellison – founder of Oracle with a net Worth of $141 billion

6. Warren Buffett – with a net worth of $133 billion

7. Bill Gates – founder of Microsoft with a net worth of $128 billion

8. Steve Ballmer – former Bill Gates assitant and long serving CEO of Microsoft. He has a net worth of $121 billion

9. Mukesh Ambani – first Indian to break into the top ten with a net worth of $116 billion. Controls Reliance industries, a Diversified portfolio of companies

10. Larry Page – Co-founded Google, has a net worth of $114 billion

Even as Zambia struggles with external debt & celebrates the latest restructure of $3 billion, even as load shedding is now staggered and seems to have increased from 8 to 12 hours, even as the state of Lusaka Securities Exchange – LuSE leaves one to wonder why it’s failed to create millionaires in Zambia.

The Big Question is – with a population of now about 20 million people, are we as Zambians serious with solving our economic challenges and creating wealth?

-Zambian Business Times