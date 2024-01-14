LAURA MITI QUESTIONS CRITERIA USED FOR KAMBWILI TO JUMP LONG QUE OF THOSE ON STANDBY FOR MEDICAL EVACUATION

…..Kambwili has on several occasions announced that he was an extremely wealthy person.

Laura MITI writes…

It’s sad to hear that Mr Chishimba Kambwili is unwell. Quick recovery to him.

In announcing the illness, Mr Miles Sampa lets the nation know that he prevailed upon President Hichilema to evacuate Mr Kambwili to India, for medical attention.

My question to both Mr Sampa and the President is – what criteria determines that Mr Kambwili should jump the very long queue of people that need medical evacuation, by use of tax payer resources?

This, especially that Mr Kambwili has announced so many times that he is an extremely wealthy man. One that can surely afford his medical bills anywhere in the world.

I don’t know, but this sounds like politics to me. Both Mr Sampa and the President trying to show that they are bigger men in the political battles they wrangle in.

This, unfortunately, at the expense of some ordinary person who has been waiting for years for evacuation. Nay, while people die and are buried while waiting.

As for our own medical facilities – ungaleme kufunsa.