Laureus honours Spain’s WWC champions, Jude Bellingham

Spain’s historic victory in the Women’s World Cup last year received further recognition at the Laureus World Sports Awards held on Monday.

The Spanish national team was honoured as the world team of the year for 2023, while midfielder Aitana Bonmatí was named the best sportswoman.

Novak Djokovic was awarded the sportsman of the year title at the ceremony in Madrid, with American gymnast Simone Biles receiving the comeback of the year award.

Real Madrid forward Jude Bellingham was recognised with the breakthrough prize, and Rafael Nadal was honoured with the sport for good award for his foundation’s work.

Despite the triumph on the field, the Spanish women’s World Cup victory was marred by controversy due to an incident involving forward Jenni Hermoso and then-federation president Luis Rubiales.

Laureus acknowledged Spain as the first all-female team to win the team award.

Before her success in the World Cup, Bonmatí played a crucial role in Barcelona’s second Women’s Champions League victory.

She became the first female soccer player to win the Laureus Award, adding to her Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player accolades.

“I want to thank all my teammates and the staff of my club and national team who have helped me a lot, and because of them, I am here today,” Bonmati said.

Djokovic secured his fifth Laureus Sportsman Award, matching Roger Federer’s record, following his remarkable performances at the Australian Open, French Open, and U.S. Open, where he clinched his 24th Grand Slam singles title.

NFL legend Tom Brady had the honour of presenting Djokovic with the prestigious award.

Biles made an extraordinary comeback to competition, winning four gold medals at the world championships, including her unprecedented sixth all-around title.

Nadal’s foundation received recognition for its significant impact, particularly in assisting over 1,000 vulnerable young people in Spain and India, as acknowledged by Laureus.

Arisa Trew, a teenage skateboarder, was honoured with the Action Sportsperson Award for her groundbreaking achievement as the first female to successfully land a 720 in competition.

Diede de Groot, a Dutch wheelchair tennis player, was named the sportsperson of the year with a disability for her exceptional performance, securing her third consecutive calendar Grand Slam title.