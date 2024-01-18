LAW COMING TO STOP SELLING OF MINING LICENSES TO FOREIGNERS- HH

LAW COMING TO STOP SELLING OF MINING LICENSES TO FOREIGNERS

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says a law will be introduced to stop the selling of mining licences to foreigners.

President HICHILEMA says the intention of government is to empower Zambians with licences to own Mines.

Speaking when he opened the Quarterly meeting of Senior Management in the Public Service in Lusaka this morning, President HICHILEMA said another law will be introduced this year to address the slow process of public procurement and corruption surrounding tenders.

He added that the Electronic Government procurement System -EGPS- will soon be reviewed to allow as many citizens as possible to access contracts.

President HICHILEMA said some conditions of the e-GP only allow those with previous business with government to continue accessing contracts at the expense of new business entities.

MEANWHILE, President HICHILEMA has urged Western Province Permanent Secretary SIMOMO AKAPELWA to tell people in the region that there is no Barotseland as Zambia is a unitary state.

He said Zambia needs all regions especially Western, Luapula and North Western Provinces which have the potential to produce enough fish for consumption in the country.

And Secretary to the Cabinet PATRICK KANGWA said the public service has scored many successes since 2021.

Mr. KANGWA said some of the successes include the full implementation of the decentralisation policy, the increase in CDF and the introduction of the public service agriculture loan facility.

He said in the past, decentralisation was a dream but now it is a reality.

ZNBC