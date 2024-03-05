Law Efforcement Agencies should quickly arrest the people behind the $2.8 billion illicit transfer to Asia- DR. CHISEBE

ILLICIT FINANCIAL FLOWS WORRYING – DR. CHISEBE

… says Law Efforcement Agencies should quickly arrest the people behind the $2.8 billion illicit transfer to Asia.

LUSAKA, TUESDAY, MARCH, 05, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

Human Rights and Governance activist Dr. Noel Chisebe says it is extremely unfortunate that at a time when the country is struggling to improve the economy, it is being robbed of $2.8 billion in financial flows.

The Financial Intelligence Center has indicated that it detected $2.8 billion in suspected illicit money transfers to Asia.

And Dr. Chisebe has told Mafken news in Lusaka that Zambia will never survive this kind of institutionalized corruption if citizen’s dont work as a team.

Dr. Chisebe has since commended the Financial Intelligence Center team for exposing the syndicate which has been going on for years.

He said there is no doubt that this corruption has been there for many years.

” I want to ask the institutions responsible to swifty move in and investigate before the monies are withdrawn by these corrupt elements.These foreigners involved and all those from within should be arrested and within 5 months, cases should be concluded zambians need to this money back,” Dr. Chisebe said.

“I implore the UPND Governent to continue supporting these institutions by heavily funding them. The task is huge and dangerous. Let these institutions be helped by all well meaning and patriotic citizens.Corruption fight starting with me and with you. The police should not wait for evidence as the report in itself is evedent enough,” he said.