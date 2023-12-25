LAW TO COMPEL CIVIL SERVANTS TO DECLARE ASSETS DESCRIBED AS HYPOCRITICAL- Changala

LAW TO COMPEL CIVIL SERVANTS TO DECLARE ASSETS DESCRIBED AS HYPOCRITICAL

By Lukundo Nankamba

Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala says the formulation of a law to compel civil servants to declare assets is hypocritical if it does not include the president, vice president and cabinet ministers.

Anti-corruption commission –ACC- Commission Director General Tom Shamakamba has revealed that a law will be formulated that will compel all government employees to declare their assets to help rid the country of corruption.

Commenting on this development, Mr Changala says while this is commendable and is being done to combat corruption in the country; national leaders must lead by example in this fight.

Mr Changala tells phoenix news that it is of great concern to see President Hakainde Hichilema refusing to declare his assets while ACC is arresting other people for failure to account for their property.

He has however advised the ACC not be in the forefront to initiate the law but work on enforcement and allow parliament and citizens to design the policy.

