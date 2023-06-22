Lawyers for Mama Esther Lungu, Tasila and Chiyeso Lungu Urges DPP to Fight Matters in Court and Not in the Media

Lusaka-Thursday,22nd June,2023

Makebi Zulu Advocates Wrote;

It has come to our attention that there is publication to the effect that the state has commenced proceedings for non-conviction based forfeiture of property said to be our clients’.

Neither our clients nor ourselves have been served with any process before any court.

Should there be any, we urge the state to duly serve process so our clients may effectively respond.

The tendency by the state to prosecute their matters through the press must come to an end. It is not our clients tendency to respond to sensationalized press allegations and as such will wait for the state to do what is decent and serve the necessary process.

Our clients in their appearances before the Law enforcement agencies did provide sufficient responses which we have noticed is deliberately being excluded for purposes of causing embarrassment.

Our clients will thus resist the temptation to respond until such time as process is received (if any). We have since written to the DPP to state whether indeed there is such process and avail is the same.

Makebi Zulu Advocate