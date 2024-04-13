LAZ CANES IG MUSAMBA

PRESS RELEASE BY THE LAW ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE MUST IMMEDIATELY ALIGN ITS PRACTICES WITH

DEMOCRATIC TENETS FOR THE BENEFITS OF CITIZENS FOR IMMEDIATE CIRCULATION TO MEDIA HOUSESI

the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) is deeply concerned with the continued violations of human rights of cltizens by the Zambia Police Service.

LAZ is aware of numerous complaints from citizens against Police conduct which acts not only include violations of the right to life through extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, detentions and torture of

suspects but show evidence of a resolve to stifle political rights of citizens belonging to opposition political parties.

The Inspector General of Police is on record of having said that he will not allow₩ opposition political parties to hold political rallies on account of the prevailing security concemns in the country. This is most unfortunate and we condemn the stance in the strongest possible terms Respect for human riglts and fundamental. freedoms and arobusty pluralistic system ofj political parties and

orgarizations are the lifeblood of our democacy.

Zambians have chosen democracy The Preamble to our Constitution records the people’s collective commitment to upholding the principles of democtacy and good governance.

LAZ therefore calls upon the Zambla Police Command to immediately take steps to align their practices with the democratic tenets, respect the rights of citizens and allow democracy to thrive in our nation.

The citizens whose rights have been infringed upon are urged to report all such violations to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the Public Protector and LAZ will collaborate with these institutions for redress.

This press release on a matter of good governance, rule of law and constitutionalism has been released in furtherance of the Assocation’s mandate under section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act, Chapter

31 of the Laws of Zambia.