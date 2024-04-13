LAZ CANES IG MUSAMBA

PRESS RELEASE BY THE LAW ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE MUST IMMEDIATELY ALIGN ITS PRACTICES WITH
DEMOCRATIC TENETS FOR THE BENEFITS OF CITIZENS FOR IMMEDIATE CIRCULATION TO MEDIA HOUSESI
the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) is deeply concerned with the continued violations of human rights of cltizens by the Zambia Police Service.
LAZ is aware of numerous complaints from citizens against Police conduct which acts not only include violations of the right to life through extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, detentions and torture of
suspects but show evidence of a resolve to stifle political rights of citizens belonging to opposition political parties.
The Inspector General of Police is on record of having said that he will not allow₩ opposition political parties to hold political rallies on account of the prevailing security concemns in the country. This is most unfortunate and we condemn the stance in the strongest possible terms Respect for human riglts and fundamental. freedoms and arobusty pluralistic system ofj political parties and
orgarizations are the lifeblood of our democacy.
Zambians have chosen democracy The Preamble to our Constitution records the people’s collective commitment to upholding the principles of democtacy and good governance.
LAZ therefore calls upon the Zambla Police Command to immediately take steps to align their practices with the democratic tenets, respect the rights of citizens and allow democracy to thrive in our nation.
The citizens whose rights have been infringed upon are urged to report all such violations to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the Public Protector and LAZ will collaborate with these institutions for redress.
This press release on a matter of good governance, rule of law and constitutionalism has been released in furtherance of the Assocation’s mandate under section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act, Chapter
31 of the Laws of Zambia.
Ba LAZ don’t just end on Musamba I doubt if he will take your advice o concerns seriously, escalate it to his appointing authority. I don’t believe musamba acts independent of his boss’s influence.
Send a copy to Hichilema because it’s like he doesn’t understand that Zambia is a Democratic state. He grew up under a one party state so he thinks he free to do what Kaunda was doing under one party state. People surrounding him should tell him that he should stop using the police to attack citizens of Zambia because this is a Democratic country. May be he has forgotten that the people who voted for him were not only the police even the commoners he’s busy ordering for their arrest now, and when the next elections come it’s not only the police that are going to vote, but the people he’s busy making his enemies now! People are not happy with these dictatorial behaviors of uding the police to take away the rights of citizens! So Musamba has no powers to do what he’s doing , it’s Hichilema ordering him what to do! But alas Hichilema is just digging his own grave!