LAZ CHALLENGED TO PRODUCE EVIDENCE IN SUPPORT OF THEIR ALLEGATIONS

Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA has challenged the Law Association of Zambia to give evidence to their allegations that the country has seen extra judicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detention and arrests.

Mr. MWEETWA says the allegations are concerning and has urged the Association to come forth with proof so that Government and other stakeholders can follow it up .

He says arbitrary arrests and torture are illegal in Zambia and therefore evidence to those allegations will enable Government to address them.

Mr. MWEETWA says Government is determined to continue governing the country on the basis of the rule of law and further stressed that No one is above the law.

ZNBC