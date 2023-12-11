Laz President Lungisani Zulu Distances Himself From The List Of Members Of Umodzi Kum’mawa

LAZ PRESIDENT Lungisani Zulu DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM THE LIST OF MEMBERS OF A REGIONAL AND TRIBAL GROUPING CALLED UMODZI KUM’MAWA CIRCULATING ON VARIOUS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS.

**Dec 11, 2023 @ 5:30pm

It is gratifying and pleasing to hear one of the best legal brains in our country distancing himself from this shameless agenda.

We are looking forward to others mentioned in the list to follow suit and publicly refute to this damaging allegation on their integrity like what senior counsel Zulu has done and l will not hesitate to post the refutal like I have done for counsel Zulu.

This confirms that there’s a big fish behind this scene of this fiasco that point to the fact that even the fight in PF against the legitimate PF President Miles Sampa is being pushed by the Wako ni Wako agenda spearheaded by ECL and using some useful idiots from other provinces.

Just look at the cantankerous behavior of inexperienced independent MPs like Munir Zulu and JJ Banda moving on a dangerous path to malign and insult Miles Sampa because they are spokespersons for Wako ni Wako clique to impose back ECL as President of PF. They have however fished a dry fish and Miles Sampa naikala kale.

