LAZ SAYS DPP HAS NO POWERS TO ORDER ARREST OR RE-ARREST OF SUSPECTS

The Law Association of Zambia says Director of Public Prosecution Lilian Siyuni has no power to order the arrest or re-arrest of suspects.

In a statement issued last evening by LAZ honorary secretary Sokwani Chilembo, the Director of Public Prosecution’s exclusive mandate is to institute and undertake criminal prosecutions before any court of law.

He explained that the exclusive mandate of the DPP does not extend to directing or instructing when,who and why to arrest or re-arrest any suspect by the Drug Enforcement Commission or any other law enforcement agency in the exercise of their legal mandate before or after a nolle prosequi has been entered.

DPP Lilian Siyuni is reported to have demanded that DEC Director General Mary Chirwa exculpates herself for the DEC’s decision to re-arrest former KCM Provincial Liquidator Milingo Lungu on similar charges without instructions from the DPP.

BUT Human Rights Defender Ng’andwe Mwananjiti has supported the decision by the Director of Public Prosecution to write to the Drug Enforcement Commission seeking an explanation on the decision to re-arrest former KCM Provisional Liquidator on the same charges without her authority.

Mr. Mwananjiti has since urged Public Office Bearers to be firm and not allow public opinion to influence their decision making.