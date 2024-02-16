Lazard was paid $5million to restructure Zambia’s debt, but Rothschild &Mckenzie have been paid $15.7million on the Mopani Deal-Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Lazard was paid $5million to restructure Zambia’s debt, but Rothschild &Mckenzie have been paid $15.7million on the Mopani Deal

When President Hakainde Hichilema’s Government appointed mining investment bank, Rothschild & Co for a strategic review of Mopani Copper Mines “to ensure its sustainability and continued development”, as usual, our criticism of this decision was rejected as flimsy.

This was especially so that the UPND rejected the hiring of Lazard Feres at a fee of $5million to restructure Zambia’s foreign debt.

At that time, Rothschild & Co also tendered their bid but they lost for the services.

Rothschild & Co was hired last year to find potential investors for the Mopani Copper Mine.

The investment bank was hired as financial adviser to restructure Mopani and help find a new external investor for the mining complex, which Glencore had sold back to Zambia.

Today, Rothschild & Co have been awarded about US$10.2m as transaction advisors, whilst Baker Mckenzie have been awarded about US$5.2m as international legal advisors.

Meanwhile Chibesakunda & Co have been awarded a paltry sum, too embarrassing to compare with what the international legal company is awarded.