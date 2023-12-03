LCC DEMOLISHES MAKESHIFTS NEAR UNIVERSAL CHURCH

….. expected to demolish atleast 80 plus structures on foundation level

Lusaka… Sunday December 3, 2023

We carried out a demolition of makeshift shops yesterday next to Universal Church, Down Town.

We are expected to demolish atleast 80 plus structures on foundation level because the owners did not follow procedure and had no building permission.

Illegal construction of buildings in the City remains one of the major problems that the Local Authority is facing.

Residents should not be in a hurry to to develop structures, they should take interest in following the laid down procedures by the Local Authority where issues of construction is concerned in the City.

Residents should be working in collaboration with the Local Authority when engaging in a constructions to avoid waste of resources and abrogating the law stipulated under the Urban and Regional Planning Act.

As long as a building being erected is in abrogation of the law, will not hesitate to demolish it.

Lusaka is committed to ensuring that there is order and sanity in the City.

The rainy season will not spare us with floods if people continue constructing buildings without engaging the Local Authority because such is deemed as an environmental time bomb.

Chola Mwamba

LCC Public Relations Manager