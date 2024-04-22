LCC REGISTERS OVER 1,000 MARRIAGE

Lusaka City Council (LCC) has recorded an increase in the number of registered marriages in the first quarter of 2024, with 1,002 registered compared to 815 in the same period last year.

LCC assistant public relations manager Bulumba Nyambe attributed the increase to mass sensitisation and campaigns on the value of legalised marriages.

Mr Nyambe said in an interview the council anticipates registering more than 3,000 marriages this year.

“We have recorded a total registered marriages of 1,002 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 815 cases recorded in 2023,” he said.

He said of the total, 940 were ordinary marriages while 62 were express marriages.

“This record represents an increase of 187 marriages or a 23 percent increase. The council has been working to bridge the information gap on how to legally marry through the local authority and this effort has yielded positive results,’’ he said.

Mr Nyambe said the council is pleased with the numbers of couples seeking to legalise their marriages.

“We encourage all couples to follow the legal process and register their marriages with the council to avoid any legal complications in the future,” he said.