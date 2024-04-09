Leaders of Rwanda and SA discuss DR Congo unrest

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame met his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa and they reaffirmed their support in finding a “political situation” to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Ramaphosa was visiting the East African country to take part in the 30th commemorations of the Rwandan genocide.

President Ramaphosa told reporters that he left “with a renewed vigour and intention” to solve the issues plaguing DR Congo, which has been wracked by violence for more than three decades.

South Africa troops are leading a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) force that is helping the Congolese army fight M23 rebels in DR Congo’s North Kivu province.

The South African deployment caused tension with Rwanda, which accuses the Congolese army of collaborating with rebels who threaten their country. This is denied by DR Congo.

UN experts and others accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23, which it has denied.

“I think we had a very good discussion, a very good understanding of the situation, and maybe the best ways we can work together to resolve that. I was satisfied,” President Kagame said.