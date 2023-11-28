Leaders surrounding the President like Frank Tayali are helping destroy President Hichilema with their defence of wrong doing- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ENCOURAGE THE PRESIDENT TO USE SOBER LANGUAGE

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



I’ve just watched a response by Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon. Frank Tayali defending the use of abusive and vulgar language by the President.



Leaders surrounding the President like Frank Tayali are helping destroy President Hichilema with their defence of wrong doing.

The President must be encouraged to use sober language.



Similarly Tayali must have used sober and language deviid of insults in his response.