Leaders surrounding the President like Frank Tayali are helping destroy President Hichilema with their defence of wrong doing- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ENCOURAGE THE PRESIDENT TO USE SOBER LANGUAGE
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;
I’ve just watched a response by Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon. Frank Tayali defending the use of abusive and vulgar language by the President.
Leaders surrounding the President like Frank Tayali are helping destroy President Hichilema with their defence of wrong doing.
The President must be encouraged to use sober language.
Similarly Tayali must have used sober and language deviid of insults in his response.
I am shocked to hear that the president used abusive language when he used the word ” ukuponokwa or bale “tuponona”. I was born on the Copperbelt province in Kitwe and to be specific in Mindolo mine area. The words ukuponokwa or bale tuponona were widely used and no elderly people rebuked us when the words were used and they are still used today. To hear Chishimba Kambwili and Emmanuel Mwamba saying that the president used abusive language am shocked and perplexed at the same time. That shows how backwards and hypocritical Emmanuel Mwamba and Chishimba Kambwili are. They are not fit to be leaders because they always look for faults and wrongs in whatever the president says.