LEAKED: FULL Report And Resolutions Of The Barotse Royal Establishment Consultative Meeting Of The Barotse Traditional Council Held From 24th To 26th January 2024

REPORT AND RESOLUTIONS OF THE BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT CONSULTATIVE MEETING OF THE BAROTSE TRADITIONAL COUNCIL HELD AT LIMULUNGA IN BAROTSELAND FROM 24TH TO 26TH JANUARY 2024

RESPONSE TO THE PRESIDENT’S STATEMENT THAT: “THERE IS NO COUNTRY CALLED BAROTSELAND”

BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT, LEALUI —LIMULUNGA 26™ JANUARY 2024

Lealui – Limulunga

26 January 2024

REPORT OF THE BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT

CONSULTATIVE MEETING OF THE BAROTSE TRADITIONAL

COUNCIL HELD AT LIMULUNGA IN BAROTSELAND

_ FROM 24TH TO 26™ JANUARY 2024

PREAMBLE: The primary objective of the meeting was to find a common

position of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) on the remarks by the

President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema

that “there is no Barotseland’; in the face of the resultant widespread public

disquiet in Barotseland and the Zambian diaspora caused by the remarks.

OPENING REMARKS BY THE RT. HON NGAMBELA

The Right Hon Ngambela opened the meeting by welcoming the delegates.

He apologised for the short notice but the gravity of the matter at hand

militated against delaying the deliberations because of the heavy storms

hoovering in Barotseland, it was difficult to keep quiet. The public is upset

because of the President’s utterances. He had told the Permanent

Secretary Akapelwa that there is no Barotseland (Bulozi) and that he was

serious. This statement by the President has angered the people of

Barotseland. People are blaming the traditional leadership (Mulonga) for

not responding promptly

He further explained that the purpose of the meeting was to find a common

stand of the people of Barotseland represented here by all Senior Chiefs

and chiefs of Principalities (Regional Kutas) and chiefdoms and heads of

regional kutas and their indunas. We are accused of being quiet, what is

our stance on this matter? Namuso and regional kutas are overwhelmed by

numerous complaints from all over Barotseland and the diaspora

concerning the negative statement by the Republican President.

Finally, he reported that Presidential emissaries were sent to clarify the

President’s statement that there is no country called Barotseland.

REPORTS FROM REGIONAL KUTAS

The regional kutas present were called upon to present reports in the

following order; Kaungamashi, Namayula, Naliele, Mwandi, Libonda, Nalolo

and Lealui. Others were: Liumba, Nyengula, Kahumbu, Mwito, Nafioko,

and Njonjolo,

The unanimity of the presentations touched on various subject areas that

hinge on the neglect, marginalisation, indiscipline, arrogance, tribalism, and

segregation of Barotseland by institutionalised Government policies. The

latest negative Presidential statement is a culmination of the various

problems already manifested in the actions of successive Governments.

The people of Barotseland are disappointed by the conduct of the President

in that he has betrayed the trust that they had in giving him massive votes

during the 2021 tripartite elections. All the negative and disparaging

statements made by Government at various fora are targeted to belittle and

undermine the leadership of the Litunga’s authority and stature in

Barotseland. The people of Barotseland find solace and strength in their

anthem “Bulozi ‘fasi la bo Ndata’luna”.

The people of Barotseland are infuriated by being used as ladders for other

People to gain power and thereafter abandoned and left as the poorest

region in Zambia without basic industries, poor road infrastructure, poor

waterways, prevalent animal diseases and inadequate tertiary educational

institutions, such as public university or public colleges/specialised

polytechnics.

While other regions in Zambia are free to call themselves by their own

native names or slogans, they are not labelled as secessionist or tribalists,

yet the name Barotseland is equated to secession and treasonable. Even

in Parliament Barotseland is declared un parliamentary language. We ask

why this discrimination?

What the President said about “no country called Barotseland” should not

be skirted to mean otherwise this must have come from deep inside his

heart, he said it deliberately knowing what he meant.

As regards dialogue, it is welcome although the meeting had some

misgivings because he cannot be the referee while at the same time the

negotiator. It was suggested that an arbitrator be found to help in any form

of dialogue between Barotseland and Zambia, Barotseland should also

reactivate its membership with Unrepresented Nations and Peoples

Organisation (UNPO) in order to publicise to the international community

her plight of denial for self-determination and recognition as a people

because of the abrogation of the Barotseland Agreement 1964.

Lealui – Limulunga

RESOLUTIONS OF THE CONSULTATIVE MEETING OF THE

BAROTSE TRADITIONAL COUNCIL HELD AT LIMULUNGA IN

BAROTSELAND FROM 24™ TO 26™ JANUARY 2024

26™ January 2024

PREAMBLE

We the delegates from the Regional Principalities of Barotseland attending

the Consultative Meeting of the Barotse Traditional Council comprising Senior

Chiefs and Chiefs/Chieftainess in charge of Principalities and chiefdoms and

heads of regional kutas in Barotseland to discuss the Presidential statement

made on 18″ January 2024; during his address to a meeting of senior

Government officials at Mulungushi International Centre in Lusaka.

The statement was extensively covered on various media platforms including

the public media. The Barotse Royal Establishment took note of this

statement with great exception.

We reaffirm the existence of Barotseland and we are further to defend it to

the letter without fear or favour and at all costs.

We welcome the intimation by His Excellency President Hichilema to engage

with the Barotse Royal Establishment on this matter. It is our hope that this

can be done with a sense of urgency. We further

a) Affirm that we the people of Barotseland need not be intimidated by

the term “unitary state” because it is we that made it possible through

the unity treaty called the Barotseland Agreement 1964,

b) Commit to accept the olive branch from the President of the Republic

of Zambia to dialogue with the Barotse Royal Establishment,

c) Realising that the President of the Republic of Zambia has made a

statement refuting the existence of Barotseland that has angered the

majority of the people of Barotseland,

4) Aware of the continued failure and incapacity of the successive

Zambian governments to be honest and courageous enough towards

conclusively resolving the question of Barotseland impasse,

e) Assuring the people of Barotseland that the Barotse Royal

Establishment shall continue to represent their concerns regarding evolution of a good society devoid of any form of discrimination or

marginalisation.

Now therefore we resolve as follows:-