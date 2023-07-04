Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Dies at 19

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died.

The late boy’s mother Drena De Niro, Robert‘s oldest daughter with ex Diahnne Abbott, confirmed the news in an emotional statement over the weekend.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she wrote.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she continued.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Leandro starred alongside Drena in 2018′s A Star Is Born, where he played the son of Dave Chappelle’s George “Noodles” Stone.

He and his mom also appeared together in 2005’s The Collection and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime.

Our thoughts are with Leandro De Niro Rodriguez‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.