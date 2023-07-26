LeBron James’ 18-Year-Old Son Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout at USC

LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny was rushed to a hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

LeBron James‘ son Bronny is on the mend after a serious medical scare.

The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital July 24 after having suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesperson confirmed to E! News.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the family spokesperson said in a statement. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update when there is more information.”

His parents, NBA champ LeBron and Savannah James “wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff,” the message continued, “for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The college freshman’s health scare comes a little less than two weeks after he attended the 2023 ESPYS with his family, including siblings Bryce James, 16, and Zhuri James, 8.

During the July 12 award ceremony, LeBron, who won the trophy for Best Record-Breaking Performance, took the opportunity to give Bronny—predicted to be a top candidate in the 2024 NBA draft—and his brother a shoutout.

“I’m so proud of these two men standing right behind me tonight,” he said of Bronny and his brother Bryce. “You see, they’re on their own basketball journey. And no matter how far they choose to go, they’re not cheating this game and that inspires me.”

In fact, LeBron’s oldest son serves as such inspiration that the 38-year-old has declared he will continue to play so that he and Bronny can be teammates before he retires.

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron told The Atlantic in February of last year. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

