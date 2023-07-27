LeBron James and wife Savannah are ‘relieved and optimistic following son Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest after being reassured by doctors’

NBA superstar, LeBron James and wife Savannah are ‘relieved and optimistic following their son Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest after being reassured by doctors treating him.

The 18-year-old guard was rushed to the hospital following the incident during a training session at USC’s Galen Center on Monday morning. As first reported by TMZ, Bronny was unconscious before being rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center’s ICU.

He is now in a stable condition and has been released from intensive care, which appears to be giving the James family some encouragement.

Now, sources tell TMZ, the news around Bronny has been positive. Both of his parents are reportedly calmer. And while they’re both still eager to learn what caused the terrifying cardiac arrest, they have been reassured by doctors and are now less fearful.

It remains unclear why a healthy teenager such as Bronny would suffer a cardiac event.

LeBron was pictured arriving at the hospital on Tuesday after it was reported earlier that Lakers star James is ‘scared and devastated’ by the shock news.

Bronny was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after a 911 call was made at 9:26am Monday.

The incident is believed to have been a Code 3, which signifies the seriousness of the call as it requires ambulance lights and sirens.

A spokesman for the James family said on Tuesday: ‘Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. The medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

‘We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.

‘LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.’