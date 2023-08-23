LEGENDARY MUSICIAN JERRY CHILANGA DIES

Legendary folk musician Jerry Chilanga has died.

His Son Jeff Mwiinga confirmed his father’s death to Chikuni Radio News this afternoon.

Mr Mwiinga says Mr Chilanga, 81, died today Monday August 21, 2023 around 10:00hrs in Chikonkomene area of Chisamba District in Central Province after a short illness.

He explains that Mr Chilanga woke up this morning complaining of headache and feeling nauseous and that is how they rushed him to the clinic where he died.

Mr Chilanga who was for many years of his life known for his Tonga traditional music in the ‘ma guitar’ genre is survived by 1 wife and 19 children.

He will be remembered for his contribution to Zambia’s music industry.