LEGENDARY PLAYERS TO GRACE CAF AFRICA CUP OF OF NATIONS COTE D’IVOIRE 2023

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 will be graced by legendary players, including Zambia’s own Christopher Katongo, the 2012 AFCON winning captain.

These iconic figures will represent their nations, engaging in social activations throughout the tournament. The selection, based on popularity and contributions to the sport, promises an unforgettable showcase of talent and camaraderie.

Let’s celebrate the rich history of African football together!

Below is the full list of African legends…

Karim Ziani (Algeria)

Fabrice Alcebiades Maieco “Akwa” (Angola)

Moumouni Dagano (Burkina Faso)

Heldon Ramos (Cape Verde)

Joel Epalle (Cameroon)

Didier Drogba (Cote d’Ivoire)

Salomon Kalou (Cote d’Ivoire)

Shabani Nonda (DR Congo)

Ahmed Hassan (Egypt)

Rodolfo Bodipo (Equatorial Guinea)

Pa Modou Jagne (Gambia)

Stephen Appiah (Ghana)

Pascal Feindouno (Guinea)

Bocundji Ca (Guinea-Bissau)

Adama Tamboura (Mali)

Souleimane Brahim (Mauritania)

Manuel Jose Luis Bucuane “Tico Tico” (Mozambique)

Nourredddine Naybet (Morocco)

Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia)

Augustine “Jay-Jay” Okocha (Nigeria)

Siphiwe Tshabalala (South Africa)

Mrisho Ngassa (Tanzania)

Karim Haggui (Tunisia)

Christopher Katongo (Zambia)

#AFCON2023 #AfricanLegends #FootballPassion

Credit: Nkweto Tembwe