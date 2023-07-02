Leicester City Give Clearest Indication That Patson Daka Is Staying

LEICESTER City have given the clearest indication yet that Zambian striker Patson Daka is not leaving the club by picturing him in an advert for next season’s kit.

Daka, who has a contract until 2026, was linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium after Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season. However, the 24-year-old looks comfortable to stay despite attracting the interest of other top clubs, such as Italian side Roma.

The new advert, which was released on social media on Saturday, shows Daka modelling the club’s new home kit for the 2023-24 season.

The advert’s release is a clear show that Daka is here to stay and that he is committed to helping Leicester win promotion back to the Premier League.

Since joining them, the striker scored 15 goals in 74 appearances for the club in all competitions, and he will be hoping to improve on that tally in the Championship next season.

