LEICESTER CITY MANAGER ENCOURAGES DAKA AMIDST CRITICISM.

Leicester City Manager Enzo Maresca has backed Chipolopolo forward Patson Daka following criticism from fans after his missed opportunity to double the lead against Leeds United last week, which ultimately ended in a 3-1 defeat for City.

Daka found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Illan Meslier but missed when he sent his shot wide of the post. Despite the setback, Maresca praised Daka’s overall performance and acknowledged his tireless efforts on the pitch.

He said it was natural for the Zambian to feel responsible for the loss and reassured Daka of his importance to the team. He urged him to maintain his positive mindset ahead of the Championship clash with QPR scheduled for today at 5pm.

“I told him that he’s fantastic. He played fantastic. He missed the chance unfortunately, but the chance he missed, he pressed in our side and he sprinted to the box after a long game. The only thing we can say to Patson and the way he has behaved is: ‘Thanks and continue this way until the end,” he said.

Looking ahead, Maresca faces a tough decision regarding his starting lineup with Jamie Vardy back from his injury and all strikers available for selection. However, Daka’s consistent form since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations demonstrates his significance to the team’s attacking prowess.

While Daka, Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Tom Cannon have all made significant contributions this season, Daka stands out with the most impressive record. With seven goals and four assists in just 12 Championship appearances, he has been particularly prolific on the field.