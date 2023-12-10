LEICESTER CITY MANAGER ENZO MARESCA RANKS PATSON DAKA AS HIS FOURTH CHOICE STRIKER

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has ranked Zambian international Patson Daka as his fourth-choice striker, further fueling speculation that the player may leave the club during the upcoming January transfer window.

Daka has only played a single minute for Leicester City this season, despite the team currently topping the English Championship table. Maresca, speaking ahead of Saturday’s encounter against Plymouth, acknowledged Daka’s talent but pointed out the fierce competition for places in the attacking department.

“To be honest, Pat and Harry [Souttar], they are unbelievable in terms of, they are very good guys, they are very polite, they train very well,” Maresca said. “The reason why they don’t get minutes is easy.”

He further elaborated that both Daka and Souttar were marked for transfers away from Leicester City during the summer window. While their transfers ultimately fell through, Maresca emphasized that both players remain in good standing with the club and train diligently.

However, the Italian manager acknowledged that Daka’s lack of playing time stems from the impressive form of the three strikers ahead of him in the pecking order: Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, and the recently returned Tom Cannon.

“The problem with Pat is that we have Kele and Jamie, and now Tom is back,” Maresca explained. “Kele and Jamie are doing very well. It doesn’t mean that if Pat plays he’s going to do bad, but there are already two players who are doing well.”

Given the current situation, it seems increasingly likely that Daka will seek a move elsewhere in January to secure regular playing time. With his talent and potential, he is sure to attract interest from several clubs around the world.