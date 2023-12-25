LEICESTER CITY MANAGER SAYS DAKA DESERVES EVERY MINUTE HE IS GETTING, TELLS IHEANACHO TO WAIT

Patson Daka’s red-hot scoring form has left Kelechi Iheanacho facing a spell on the bench, with Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca insisting the Zambian striker “deserves every minute” he’s getting.

Daka’s quickfire brace propelled City to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Rotherham, extending their lead at the top of the Championship table to a commanding six points. The 24-year-old has now bagged four goals in his last four starts, finally fulfilling the potential he promised upon arrival from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

“Absolutely he deserves it,” declared Maresca after the game. “He’s been through three or four months without playing, kept working very hard, and now he’s doing very well.”

Daka’s opportunity arose due to the recent absences of both Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy. While the Nigerian is now fit again, he’s found himself warming the bench for the past two games, witnessing Daka’s impressive displays firsthand.

The competition for the striking role at Leicester has intensified, with Maresca making it clear that Iheanacho will have to earn his place back.

“The only thing you can say is to keep working. Pat did that fantastically. He never gave up, worked hard, and waited for his opportunity.

“Kele’s okay, but he has to wait now. It is what it is. We try to find the best solution for the team, not because I favor one player over another. We prioritize the team’s success.”

However, it won’t be long before Maresca loses both Daka and Iheanacho, as they’ll be leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations. Both Zambia and Nigeria are among the 24 teams participating in the tournament kicking off in January.