Lesa Kasoma,wife to NAREP leader Stephen Nyirenda is said to be under the police protection…. evacuated from her matrimonial house

LESA KASOMA UNDER POLICE PROTECTION

…. evacuated from her matrimonial house

Lusaka… Friday January 2, 2024

Lesa Kasoma, wife to National Restoration Party (NAREP) leader Stephen Nyirenda is said to be under the police protection.

Family sources have revealed that as of yesterday, Social Welfare was called to look for accommodation for Ms Kasoma together with her three children including her youngest one who is nine years old.

The source has revealed that Ms Kasoma and her children have since been evacuated from the house and are under police protection as they look for accommodation.

They allege that in the recent months, police have frequented the premises on call over GBV.

Details of this developing story will follow later…