Lesotho MPs to debate territorial claim on parts of SA

Lesotho’s parliament is expected on Wednesday to discuss a motion on the reclamation of some parts of South Africa.

An opposition MP wants legislators to “declare the whole of the Free State, parts of the Northern Cape, parts of the Eastern Cape, parts of Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal as part of Lesotho’s territory”, according to parliament’s order paper.

It says the reclamation will be pursued under the United Nations Resolution 1817 (XVII) that was passed by the General Assembly in December 1962.

Historically, Lesotho people were found in South Africa’s Orange Free State, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

But they were forced to move to present-day Lesotho because of migration during wars.