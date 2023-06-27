LET NOT PF LEADERS GATHER AT ECL’S RESIDENCE FOR PRAYERS GO TO CHURCH AND SEEK GOD BECAUSE THEY ARE LIKELY TO BE SIGHTED FOR UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

They have been searching for who is capable to lead a Mafia family since 2021 , they almost settled for one who has the most stolen money , unfortunately nature is powerfulfu because screaning has not been done by their members but God . It is very important I guess if PF leaders can return to God and console themselves from all the atrocities they committed in this country, otherwise it will be bad if they start facing heart attacks because of their wishful thinking of bouncing back . We still need them to see how the country is best governed from the unpatriotic mindset which saw them plunder resources of this country and killing of zambians . National development is not related to consolidating power using schemes of violent nature and corrupt trends which necessited flashing of stolen money to their followers , where is that money that used to be given out like some people were shareholders to the BANK OF ZAMBIA ? , even their girlfriends were privilaged to keep stacks of money in their houses . Zambia was run down completely .

The difference between has opened the minds of many zambians to understand that people who are in politics in order to find opportunities to have huge govt contracts , smuggling of MUKULA , open business companies that syphon money from govt without any service provisions , a clique of all kinds of people that decieve zambians using propaganda and deciept , wrong downers that want to be in politics when they have intellectual bankrapsy to manage affair of the country , we are done with zambians that will always insist to loot our national wealth ,selfish unpatriotic mindset which is in the savages that wear emaculate tailored suits .

It is very insane to see people who accrued this unmanageable debt stock becoming lecturers on many media platforms ecplaining what debt restructuring means , we did not forget that we defaulted and we paid $5 million dollars to a french company to negotiate on behalf of this country ,. What comes in the minds of zambians after the successful restructuring deal was sealed are the benefits of what the country is going to see , we need to imagine what was going to happen if the country remained at the hands of the mismanagers , keeping the country in default and getting more expensive loans . This is why the expelled diplomats once warned about that the formers were going to mortgage the future of this country .

We must thank God for everything that zambians have under gone , the same leadership that plunged this country into this mess has made us know who is supposed to be our leaders moving forward , the experience has taught zambians many painful lessons , but we are consoled by the hopes and confidence we have seen in the new leadership of this country under president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , indeed all has not been lost we can all work together and prosper our great nation , we need to support the new dawn govt in all it’s efforts to see that lives of the majority zambians improve from this syndrome of total dependancy , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA knows that our sufferings are not of our own creation and making , but the poor leaderships which selfishly plunged the state in a crisis because of their long nails and lack of practical and meticulous ideas on how to lead a nation . God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY