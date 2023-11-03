LET US BE HONEST EDGAR LUNGU IS THE ONE PLAYING MINGALATO

By Mellbin Simangolwa

Before we accuse UPND of sponsoring Miles Sampa to destabilize the Patriotic Front, let us look at this matter without political lenses.

Edgar Lungu loses elections, and he officially resigns from politics and from his position as President of the Patriotic Front. His letter to the cabinet confirms this. This decision is also confirmed by the Patriotic Front as a party after they advertised the position of Presidency of the party and those interested were asked to pay K200,000.

Miles Sampa just like others expressed interest to fill up the vacancy in the office of the Party Presidency. Edgar Lungu was very much aware of what was happening, he allowed this process to go on.

At this point mingalato started. The convention to elect the new President could not take place. It was excuse after excuse. Edgar Lungu started playing games with the candidates because he had plans to return back into politics. ECL started playing mingalato because he wanted to come back as President of the Party despite having resigned.

As part of mingalato, Lungu appointed Raphael Nakachinda as secretary general of the party. Despite this move being illegal. Throughout this process, Edgar Lungu and his mingalato did not care about democracy.

Fed up with Lungu’s Mingalato Miles Sampa called for an ‘extraordinary general conference’ where he was elected President. In short Miles, also started playing mingalato. Where is UPND or President Hakainde Hichilema in all this?

Edgar Lungu was caught pants down at his mingalato by Miles Sampa. In 2014 ECL played the same mingalato and got away with it but this time Sampa was miles ahead in thinking.

PF claims democracy is under threat under the New Dawn. What was democratic about getting K200,000 from candidates and later imposing Lungu as President? Was it democratic to deny members of PF a convention for two years?

This confusion has been brought because of Edgar Lungu’s greedy and selfish motives and no one else. It is Edgar Lungu who has been playing mingalato all the time and he should never play the victim. Bill 10 was mingalato, Hatembos case was mingalato, treason case was mingalato but HH was equal to task and God saved him.

If you kill by a sword, you will die by a sword.

