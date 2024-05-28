LET US BE RESPONSIBLE, IF CIVIL WAR BROKE OUT EDGAR LUNGU AND MUNIR WILL NOT BE SPARED EITHER – SIMANGOLWA

By Mellbin Simangolwa

Zambia has grown past tribalism. The attempts by the former head of state and his team to divide the nation through tribal conflicts must be condemned by all well meaning Zambians.

It is not a secret that Edgar Lungu has never beaten Hakainde Hichilema on the polls that’s why the petition was never heard. Edgar Lungu disregarded the constitution and refused to step aside as President during the hearing of the petition because Lungu knew that he cannot beat Hakainde Hichilema on competition provided there was a fair playing field. It is the reason why he refused to face Hichilema in a Presidential debate.

Country Men and Women, remember in 2021 when God blinded Edgar Lungu and made him unleash soldiers on the street? PF cadres were paralyzed, the playing field became fair and Lungu lost with an embarrassing margin of One million votes. From the day ECZ started counting the votes Lungu never at any time took the lead over Hichilema.

With this background, Edgar Lungu knows what awaits him in 2026. His only option now is to incite citizens to rise against the legitimate government of President Hakainde Hichilema using the tribalism agenda. But Lungu forgets that if conflict started in this country, even him will not be spared. That boy Munir Zulu will not be spared if civil war broke out in this country. Those clergymen holding dark corner meetings with Lungu will not be spared if a State of Emergency is to be declared because of tribal conflicts. Let them think before they go ahead with their agenda. Zambia is bigger than any person’s political agenda.

Let us be responsible as a country in the manner we trade on the peace that this country is enjoying. Let us draw lessons from our neighbors who are struggling to grow any crop because of conflicts. We are struggling with mealie meal smuggling because our neighbors have no food because of conflicts. Do we also want to start surviving on smuggled mealie meal because we want to please Edgar Lungu? God has blessed Zambia with fertile arable land, good weather and peace. Why should we run away from this country and become refugees because of a few careless and greedy individuals?

We must put an end to this tribal agenda with immediate effect. The Security wing must thwart this agenda with the force it deserves. Anyone threatening the peace and security of this country must face the full wrath of the law. We must send strong warning and use the current culprits as an example to future offenders.

One Zambia One Nation, Thank

