´Let us save Zambia´s democracy´ says 6th President Edgar Lungu

…during rare press conference, calls for opposition unity

From ECL Press Conference

02.12.23

The sixth President of Zambia H.E Edgar Lungu has called on all opposition parties to unite and work together to stop Zambia from declining from a democratic to a dictatorship Africa state almost sixty years after independence from colonialism.

The former President, fresh out of retirement, beat the opposition clarion unity call in Lusaka weeks after giving up luxurious privileges accorded to retired Zambian heads of states that include cars, houses and security including a hefty salary to ´save democracy´ he stated in a live speech broadcast nationwide.



“I am exceedingly humbled by the unanimous positive response from my brothers and sisters in opposition,” President Lungu said, “opposition must join hands to defend Zambia´s democracy before it dies…working together we can conquer and overcome those (in ruling party UPND) trying to kill our democracy.”



In an open call for unity, the sixth President extended an invitation to ´work with all´ the major opposition parties and leaders (named in the speech individually) to save Zambia from open dictatorial tendencies he said are being practiced by President Hichilema and his UPND.

Reflectively, the PF President praised all the influential church mother bodies, the law association of Zambia and other civil society groups for voicing out against ´arbitrary arrests´ and prolonged detentions that have become normal in Zambia since President Hichilema assumed office in August 2021.

“I come back to politics not just to save PF but to save the democracy our forefathers hard fought for almost sixty years ago and I am ready to go all the way even in the face of my immunity being lifted while working with fellow brothers and sisters from the opposition,” President Lungu said.



Calling for resilience among lovers of democracy in Zambia, President Lungu cautioned that no matter how some people chose to ´look the other way´, “No one will be spared” for prosecution and persecution under President Hichilema, as he targets perceived enemies.

Of greater concern, the lawyer turned President bemoaned the fact that the autonomy line between the three arms of government, Legislature, Executive and Judiciary remains blurred now.



“The blatant breach of the constitution in parliament is sad while the judiciary is openly on trial here today,” said the former President in reference to Speaker Nellie Mutti´s recent wanton disregard of the constitution in recognising a rebel legislator called Miles Sampa as the new President of PF even in the face of a court order.



President Lungu urged the judiciary to deliver justice in a transparent manner because, “justice must be seen to be done” as they currently appear to be compromised and on trial.