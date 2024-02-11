LET’S CONTINUE WORKING TOGETHER, HON NKOMBO URGES TRADITIONAL LEADERS

Lusaka… 11th February, 2024

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Gary Nkombo, MP, has implored traditional leaders to continue working with Government to actualise various developmental projects in communities.

Hon Nkombo said Government believes that involvement of traditional leaders can lead to attainment of more meaningful development across the Country.

He said traditional leaders are part of the governance system in communities, and play a key role in championing development together with their subjects.

Hon Nkombo commended His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV for being one of the traditional leaders supporting the Government in the agenda to improve the livelihoods of citizens.

The Minister was speaking on Saturday, 10th February, 2024, when he officiated at the Ncwala traditional ceremony fundraising dinner dance at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

The event attended by His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, and other dignitaries, was held under the theme Cultural pride, promoting reconciliation for national unity.

“It is for this reason that the Government attaches great importance to the role that tradition and culture plays in national building and development,” Hon Nkombo stated.

This is because traditional ceremonies do not only remind Zambians of their origins, norms and values, but also contribute to promotion of national unity, peace, and harmony.

Hon Nkombo said Ncwala is not only a celebration of the Ngonis, but that of the Country at large.

Hon Nkombo also announced a donation of K200, 000.00 from His Excellency, the President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, and the First Lady, Mrs Hichilema, as part of the First familys contribution towards the Ncwala traditional ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on 24th February, 2024 at Mtenguleni Village.

Ncwala traditional ceremony national organizing committee chairperson, Mr. Betsy Nkhoma commended the Government for its unwavering support towards hosting of traditional ceremonies.

Issued by:

(Original copy signed)

Chila Namaiko (Mr)

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

Contact: +260-977223724