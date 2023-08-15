LET’S EMBRACE EVERYONE WILLING TO JOIN US – NKANDU

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has urged the ruling United Party For National Development (UPND) members in the Manyinga District to embrace and accept new members from opposition political parties to grow the ruling party.

Mr Nkandu said if the ruling party was to grow and be attractive there was a need for party members to warmly welcome and embrace everyone who wanted to join the party from the opposition political parties.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema is ready to work with all the Zambians who were interested in joining the ruling party and it was important for every member to also accept the theory of embracing new members.

The Kaputa lawmaker said this in Manyinga this afternoon when he received defectors from the opposition political parties.

Meanwhile, the Minister called on the new members to begin mobilization adding that the ruling party can only grow if it mobilized and embraced newcomers.

Earlier, the Minister also took time to meet the ruling party's grassroots leadership in the Manyinga District of the North Western Province.

