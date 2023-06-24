LET’S JUST APPLAUD THE MAN FOR THIS ACHIEVEMENT, WE ARE NOT YET THERE, BUT AT LEAST THIS IS A BIG STEP FORWARD – CHILUFYA TAYALI

Imagine if the creditors has closed the door on President Hakainde Hichilema , what would we (myself and other critics) have said? We would have gone to town bashing and laughing at him.

But let’s pause for a moment and give credit where it is due, the man scored at least on this. So, I, for one, and my party Economic and Equity Party – EEP, we are saying congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema and his govt for this success.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!