LET’S PACK UPND’S TRIBAL KATUNDU IN 2026 – Mbita Chitala

LET’S PACK UPND’S TRIBAL KATUNDU IN 2026 – CHITALA … I am working with others in creating a mass movement under PPCC to remove UPND
Former minister Dr Mbita Chitala says he is in the movement he refers to as the third force that is coming up in the country to remove UPND’s tribalist regime and to arrest the skyrocketing cost of living in the country
Speaking with Daily Revelation Newspaper, Dr Chitala said he was working with other Zambians “in the huge movement” made up of people from the political, academic, religious circles and the general citizenry under the consultative group called the People’s Political…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lets-pack-upnds-tribal-katundu-in-2026-chitala-i-am-working-with-others-in-creating-a-mass-movement-under-ppcc-to-remove-upnd/
Some people should be embarassed to open their mouths.
In hia autobigrapghy he tried to distance himsepf from the rot of Ghost workers, cadres being employed, and this use of Zesco resources (cars being given to PF, loans to Zesco to rehabiliate powerstations diverted.) And now you want to lecture us about the misdeeds of another and not your own reckless incompetence. You have the gull ba Mbita!
Mbita together with Edith Nakwawi formed a gang others called Mbala Mafia in MMM headed by then Finance Minister, Ronald Penza. You want to re-group with your Vuvuzela sister?
Mwalilya chalipwa no more.
Come along with your third force, you will score zero votes in your own villages. We are waiting for you, come on.
Mbita chitalu panyo pamako chikala stop misbehaving and promoting tribalism
Mbita Chitala, do you know what ZESCO did under your watch? You allowed PF cadres to draw salaries from ZESCO. You think Zambians don’t know what you did? Besides, you are old…you been in politics for three(3) decades , since MMD and now in PF, what have you achieved? Like your friend Sikota, you have been of no value to Zambia in terms of contributing to national development other that petty jealousy. You are supposed to be in the category of Gen. Miranda, Nervous Mumba , Enock Kavindele etc but because of jealousy and bitterness, you are just another useless opposition member. Ask yourself; what have you contributed to the Zambian development
During debate of the of all secretary generals the existing parties this potholed faced chitala was ZADECO SG. He spoke the loudest and kept on interrupting Sara. Sara took a sharp look at him and said “PA MENSO!” Fella realised he had a hedious face and kept quiet.
Which movement disappoint ZESCO Board chair
Political hallucinations and falsehood will not work or bring down UPND government. The crop of opposition political parties we have in Zambia are full of triviality, jealous and hatred. They have failed to offer proper checks and balances and now resorted to making illusions on many issues and abusing government leaders through character assassination.
I think the UPND were a better opposition party in terms of offering checks and balances. Even their debates in parliament were above board. For this reason , I miss the UPND in opposition, not these jackals around who have never debated anything sensible in parliament since they lost power in 2021
The master of tribalism is you idiot mbita chitala and your minions who doesn’t know how to make checks and balances to the government, all what you don’t like is the person who is on top of everything because of the region where he is coming from, you guys are so tribal to the extent that even your in-between organs knows that,just shut up and continue supporting your UKWA bag because it is made of the people who come from the region that you prefer, idiots supporting a dead carcass even when it has got no life but just because dead body is coming from your region you’re busy giving praises, idiots change
Ba Derrick Chitala, find something better to do. Donot think you can replicate the genesis of MMD. That was then, this is now. Times have changed.
Trying to resurrect the “Mbala Mafia” won’t work. Why is it that in Zambia, people find it hard to adapt to a different lifestyle after tasting politics? Is it because politics is lucrative and easy to live on?
No wonder we have so many parasites feasting on the national treasury. Too many lazy fellas looking for an easy meal.
Derrick Chikala we know you are bitter after having been removed from Zesco board but you must learn to move on.
Derrick Chitala, you remember someone told you that you are not worth a bullet. You are a very selfish person and we all know. You betrayed your allay and Brains behind your political career Dean Mugomba and after he died you have just been pathetic to say the least. Go back to the gutters and let sober and thinking people lead. Don’t move near leadership you are not a leader. Keep the cadreship hat firmly on.
Derrick Chitala, Sata knew you well and never wanted you closer because you are a slimy snake and you know it. See your picture in article – imilomo kwati ulenunsha amafi wafuma mukunya.
From being Derrick Chitala to Mbita Chitala.You change like a chameleon?Your political time is over.You should now be in the village practising witch craft.