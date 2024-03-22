LET’S PACK UPND’S TRIBAL KATUNDU IN 2026 – Mbita Chitala

LET’S PACK UPND’S TRIBAL KATUNDU IN 2026 – CHITALA … I am working with others in creating a mass movement under PPCC to remove UPND

Former minister Dr Mbita Chitala says he is in the movement he refers to as the third force that is coming up in the country to remove UPND’s tribalist regime and to arrest the skyrocketing cost of living in the country

Speaking with Daily Revelation Newspaper, Dr Chitala said he was working with other Zambians "in the huge movement" made up of people from the political, academic, religious circles and the general citizenry under the consultative group called the People's Political