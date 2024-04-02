LET’S PAY ATTENTION TO UPND’S BORROWINGPRACTICES- Fred M’membe

LET’S PAY ATTENTION TO

UPND’S BORROWING

PRACTICES

WE appeal to our fellow Zambians to shift their focus towards scrutinising the current government’s borrowing practices rather than solely fixating on past debts. The current government is borrowing. And what is also worrying is they are not able to show us where this money is going.

What they are doing with the historical debt is passing it on to future generations to deal with it. They are still borrowing, which only increases their debt capacity to borrow even more.

So, they are essentially compounding the problem. The increased borrowing capacity may burden future administrations and saddle them with even greater financial liabilities.

In photo, the case in which I was charged with espionage has been committed to the High Court.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party