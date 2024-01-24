LETS PURSUE ONLY ONE CASE, SANGWA SUGGESTS TO SAMPA’S LAWYERS

SANGWA PROPOSES ONE CASE TO MILES SAMPA’S LAWYERS

Lusaka-23rd January 2024

Lawyer for the seven Patriotic Front presidential candidates, John Sangwa SC, has proposed to lawyers for Miles Sampa, J&M Advocates, that only one case be pursued.

In his letter to J.M Advocate, Sangwa has proposed that all other cases be frozen.

He has proposed that the prudent case to pursue would be one questioning the legality of the Miles Sampa’s October 24th, 2023 so called Extra-Ordinary General Conference.

He has stated that the resolution of such a case would answer whether subsequent actions were legal.

Sangwa has stated that this way, essential time and period for both courts and the parties of the case will be shortened.

Below is the letter.

Mutotwe Kafwaya & Others v Miles Sampa & Another – 2023/HP/2297

Following our meeting at our Chambers on 19 January 2024, we would like to formally present our clients’ suggestions for resolving the on-going legal disputes.

To save the Court’s time and expedite the resolution, our clients recommend pausing all related cases except the one currently before Mr. Justice Siloka, with the understanding that his decision will apply to the other cases on hold.

All the cases share a common issue: the legality of the 24 October 2023 gathering, wherein the First Respondent was purported to be elected as President of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Consequently, we suggest that the key question in paragraph 94 of the petition be the focus of Mr. Justice

Siloka’s trial:

— whether the people who were assembled by the Respondents at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on 24 October 2023, constituted the Extra-Ordinary General Conference of the Party (PF) pursuant to the Party Constitution, Party’s

Regulations and Party’s Electoral Regulations.

Conversely, acknowledge if your the Court client as deems PF the President election along illegal, with all your actions clients taken should since 24 recognize.

Should the Court affirm the legality of the election, our clients will, after any appeals. October 2023. its nullity,

along with any subsequent decisions.

Once you agree to this approach, we will provide a draft consent order for your review.