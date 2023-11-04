let’s reclaim our Democracy and Constitutionalism by engaging in mass actions and national-wide shutdown- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

This amendment to the Patriotic Front Office Bearers remains illegal.
Like the illegal changes at Parliament or anywhereelse, the Extra-Ordinary General Conference that made Miles Sampa PF President, remains illegal and was held outside the provisions of the Patriotic Front Constitution.
The Patriotic Front shall NOT be stolen by a stooge installed by President Hakainde Hichilema.
The assault on Democracy requires that Zambians of well-meaning intentions, fight and protect the Constitution and Democracy.
Parliament, Courts and Registrar of Societies will NOT deliver Justice.
Family let’s reclaim our Democracy and Constitutionalism by engaging in mass actions and national-wide shutdown.
The problem with PF is that they never want to take responsibility for their failures. They always want to blame someone else whenever they face challenges. These problems they are currently facing are self inflicted and they should not blame anything. It’s common knowledge that nature does not like a vacuum so it always strive fill the vacuum and restore a balance. PF have had leadership vacancies (leadership vacuum) for over two years surely was this a UPND doing? Besides, in all their claims of UPND involvement in their internal wrangles, they have not provided not even a single evidence of UPND involvement. Not any communication, not any financial transactions or any other evidence to indicate the involvement of UPND.
To make matters worse, instead self introspection to get to the root cause, they are busy blaming others as if it will help them.
When your cardres threatened everyone, including judges, during your chipani era you never mobilized anyone against such acts. Now that you the culprits and victims you want us to cry with you. You’re alone baba, we shall just be spectators, we are not part of the chipani family. Sort out your mess.
These pfidiots don’t seem to realize that for an act to be illegal, it has to done outside the Laws of Zambia, the Republican Constitution. What Miles did was within.
The pf constitution like toilet paper, tissue, can be used anyway one feels like. The sameway ecl used it to wipe himself to become pf president, so has Miles done also to become pf president!
So as you go on nation wide shutdown of ifumbusu fyenu, just remember your Gunyu likes ukuinyelawila……
Ahahahhaa PF really overrates it’s self!!lol they are like mmmebe socialist party.
They think zambians will join their stupid hate crusade.
They caused problems in their stupid party by not replacing lungu after 2 years at a general conference they get dribbled by sampan they blame HH.
Lol
Please can we help this Miscreant of a former Ambassador to a mental facility. What mass action is he speaking about. Lunatic
Put your wife and children in front do not use other people’s children who never benefited and will never benefit from that nonsense. Marubish bati