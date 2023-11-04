let’s reclaim our Democracy and Constitutionalism by engaging in mass actions and national-wide shutdown- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:



National-wide Shutdown

This amendment to the Patriotic Front Office Bearers remains illegal.

Like the illegal changes at Parliament or anywhereelse, the Extra-Ordinary General Conference that made Miles Sampa PF President, remains illegal and was held outside the provisions of the Patriotic Front Constitution.

The Patriotic Front shall NOT be stolen by a stooge installed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

The assault on Democracy requires that Zambians of well-meaning intentions, fight and protect the Constitution and Democracy.

Parliament, Courts and Registrar of Societies will NOT deliver Justice.

Family let’s reclaim our Democracy and Constitutionalism by engaging in mass actions and national-wide shutdown.