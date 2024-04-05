LET’S RECONCILE, SAMPA PLEADS WITH MR GROUND, AMERIKA

EXPELLED Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has denied ever talking to Victor Kapungwe and Nkonge Chama Musubilwa seeking for reconciliation, claiming that he had long blocked the duo because were an impediment to his project of rebranding his Patriotic Front.

But Kapungwe and Chama Musubilwa have claimed that Sampa is allegedly pleading with them to go public and apologise for exposing his scheme of staging a coup against the legitimate leadership of the Patriotic Front (PF) through an illegal convention https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/