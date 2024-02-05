LETTER: BYE, I AM GOING BACK TO MY PEOPLE AND COUNTRY BAROTSELAND- CLEMENT SINYINDA EXITS GOVERNMENT POSITION

By Barotseland Watchdog

Former Ngambela CLEMENT SINYINDA Wainyae has flashed out his government position as Teaching Commission Member immediate effect after reckless words from President Hakainde Hichilema that Barotseland does not exist.

In a resignation letter to President CLEMENT SINYINDA Wainyae said following words the president uttered on 18th January, 2024 that there is no Barotseland in the world, he took time to ponder and wait to hear whether President Hakainde Hichilema would remorseful enough and apologise to the Litunga , Kuta and indeed the people of Barotseland, but Alas he never heard anything from him.

“As a result of this i have today the 5th February,2024 decided to resign from your Government as a Commissioner from the Teaching Service Commission and Go back to my people and my country.” Resignation letter for Sinyinda reads.