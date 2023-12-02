Letters From Miles Sampa Threatening Mundubile Are A Forgery,ignore Them- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

LETTERS FROM MILES SAMPA THREATENING MUNDUBILE ARE A FORGERY,IGNORE THEM-AMB.MWAMBA

Lusaka- Saturday, 2nd December 2023

We have noted the purported letters of disciplinary action issued against Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile and Chitambo MP, Hon. Remember Mutale must be treated as a forgery.

Mr. Miles Sampa or his appointed officials have no authority, mandate or powers to write using Patriotic Front party paraphenalia and cannot discipline anyone.

It is on record that Mr. Sampa was a suspended official before he held an illegal conference, a further aggravated action that earned him an expulsion.

We have also noted the activities by the State to attempt to recognise and legitimise Sampa as PF President through the offices of the Registrar of Societies and through the action against the.PF leadership at the National Assembly.

Such actions remain totally illegal and are an abrogation of the Republican Constitution and the Rule of Law.

We have therefore challenged the illegal actions against the Party in the courts of law.

Further, Mr. Sampa is facing a case of forgery in the Lusaka Magistrate Court for writing and uttering forged documents using the Patriotic Front party letterheads. He is expected to refrain from writing any further letters until such a time that the matter is determined.

We urge our members to remain unmoved by these illegal attacks against the Party and its senior leaders.and ignore Sampa’s letters.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Ecntral Committee