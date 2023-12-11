LGBTQ+ sanctions: ‘I don’t want to go to America’ – Museveni

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, president of Uganda has taken a swipe at the American government over the issue of same-sex marriage criminalization in the East African nation.

Speaking at a National Thanksgiving event on December 10, 2023; Museveni said pressure and threat of sanctions on Ugandans by “foreigners” was a waste of time.

“Some of the foreigners are wasting their time, they try to put pressure on us. If you don’t do this, we shall not allow you to go to America, I do not want to go to America.

“I go to America as a favour to the Americans that I have come to visit you, because here, what am I missing here (in Uganda)?” he added.

His comment comes days after the US formally announced travel sanctions on high-profile Ugandan officials at the heart of an anti-LGBTQ+ law that was enacted and signed by the president earlier this year.

Museveni has serially slammed the West for seeking to impose its ideals of same-sex marriage and orientation on others in the name of human rights.