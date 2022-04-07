LIARS MUST BE TAUGHT A LESSON THROUGH THE BALLOT – HON KAMPYONGO.

…urges people of Lukutu ward to vote for PF candidate in the forthcoming by-elections.

Luwingu, Northern Provonce- Thursday, April 7, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Those who think election promises do not matter to the people must be taught a lesson through the ballot, Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has said.

Hon. Stephen Kampyongo said this when he drummed up support for PF Candidate Kennedy Kasongo in the April 14th Local Government by- election in Lukutu Ward of Luwingu Town Council in Northern Province.

Hon Kampyongo was accompanied by Lukashya MP Hon. George Chisanga.

He said the people have to send a message to those in Government what they are feeling regarding the unfulfilled campaign promises.

“They were expecting a bag of fertilizer, here people are farmers you have heard for yourself that they have not received fertiliser this month, meaning their food security is compromised,” he said.

And Hon Kampyongo expressed happiness over the overwhelming response the Patriotic Front received from the people.

“The response we are getting from the people is overwhelming in terms of the support they have for the Patriotic Front, it is overwhelming.

… they had elected a Councillor, whose election has unfortunately been nullified. They have got a responsibility to ensure that the Councillor they had voted for is retained in the council,” he said.