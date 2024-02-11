The Liberian leader on Wednesday underwent a drug test which he had promised to do during his address to the legislature on 29 January, just a week after he was sworn in.

Liberian President Joseph Boakai has tested negative for drugs and illegal substances.

The Liberian leader on Wednesday underwent a drug test which he had promised to do during his address to the legislature on 29 January, just a week after he was sworn in.

Along with Vice-President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and other officials, the president underwent the test overseen by the country’s Ministry of Health.

President Boakai said: “It is the fulfillment of my commitment made that we will leave no stone unturned in combating the prevalence of drugs and other substance abuse in Liberia.”

During his address to the legislature, President Boakai declared drug abuse a “national health emergency”.

“The drugs epidemic, especially the use of kush [a mixture of cannabis, chemicals, and medicine], is disturbing. It’s destroying the youth and future generation of our country,” he said.

The Liberian leader wants all his officials to take drug tests.